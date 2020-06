An owl lives here

Denise took me down to the barn yesterday to see the barn owl. Sadly it was in it's box and I didn't see it but I live in hope!! You could see it was a Iive nest box from all the pellets on the floor. Then I noticed the skeleton - I wonder if it's a moorhen? Sorry if it's a bit grim but I wanted it to be part of my project for information. A bit blurry but it was quite dark in the barn and I was trying to be quick as I didn't want to disturb the owl!!