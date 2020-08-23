Previous
More ice under the water by pamknowler
More ice under the water

Lots of icebergs travel into the many inlets along the Newfoundland coast and as the water warms they start to melt. As you can see from this image there is far more ice under the surface!! You can see how dangerous they can be.
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
Lou Ann ace
So wonderful to see!
August 23rd, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Fabulous perspective on this.
August 23rd, 2020  
Linda
So interesting to see an iceberg in such clear water!
August 23rd, 2020  
