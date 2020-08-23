Sign up
Photo 591
More ice under the water
Lots of icebergs travel into the many inlets along the Newfoundland coast and as the water warms they start to melt. As you can see from this image there is far more ice under the surface!! You can see how dangerous they can be.
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
melting
iceberg
inlet
more-under-the-water
Lou Ann
ace
So wonderful to see!
August 23rd, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Fabulous perspective on this.
August 23rd, 2020
Linda
So interesting to see an iceberg in such clear water!
August 23rd, 2020
