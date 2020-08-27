Previous
Next
Pretty in pink by pamknowler
Photo 592

Pretty in pink

This is a close up of the pink flowers I thought were Queen Ann's Lace. When you look closely there is such a pretty little centre to the flower. If I have the ID wrong please let me know.
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
162% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
I would have no idea what they are called but I do know they are gorgeous!
August 27th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
I have never seen pink Queen Ann's Lace but I found some on a search online but I think still the flower are a lot smaller. https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=queen+anne%27s+lace&form=HDRSC2&first=1&scenario=ImageBasicHover&cw=1117&ch=602
August 27th, 2020  
julia ace
I think it Achillia.. the glimps of leaf gave me the clue... so pretty..
August 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise