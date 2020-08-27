Sign up
Photo 592
Pretty in pink
This is a close up of the pink flowers I thought were Queen Ann's Lace. When you look closely there is such a pretty little centre to the flower. If I have the ID wrong please let me know.
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Alternate
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
26th August 2020 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
field
,
country-park
,
pink-flowers
,
maybe-queen-anns-lace
,
patch-of-pink
Kathy A
ace
I would have no idea what they are called but I do know they are gorgeous!
August 27th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
I have never seen pink Queen Ann's Lace but I found some on a search online but I think still the flower are a lot smaller.
https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=queen+anne%27s+lace&form=HDRSC2&first=1&scenario=ImageBasicHover&cw=1117&ch=602
August 27th, 2020
julia
ace
I think it Achillia.. the glimps of leaf gave me the clue... so pretty..
August 27th, 2020
