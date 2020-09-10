Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 594
My mum 2
I love how glamorous my mum looks here. Hats were definitely the fashion and I think this one really suits her. Just love the ankle socks!!
I think she looks about 20 years old here - she was born in 1912.
Sorry for the quality of the photo.
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4698
photos
254
followers
146
following
162% complete
View this month »
587
588
589
590
591
592
593
594
Latest from all albums
219
593
1458
220
1459
594
1460
221
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Alternate
Camera
E3100
Taken
7th August 2005 5:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hat
,
socks
,
glamorous
,
my-mum
Wylie
ace
Very glam. A great one for the family book!
September 10th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close