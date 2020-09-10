Previous
I love how glamorous my mum looks here. Hats were definitely the fashion and I think this one really suits her. Just love the ankle socks!!

I think she looks about 20 years old here - she was born in 1912.

Sorry for the quality of the photo.
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
Wylie ace
Very glam. A great one for the family book!
September 10th, 2020  
