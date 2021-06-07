Previous
At the end of a very long day!! by pamknowler
Photo 608

At the end of a very long day!!

After the set piece photos, Jasmine had requested, all the girls changed into something comfy. I love this relaxed shot of Jasmine and Scott - the happy couple!!

These are the kind of photos I like to take!!
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
John Falconer ace
Beautiful shot
June 7th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Really nice photo, you have done really well Pam.
June 7th, 2021  
Julie Duncan ace
What a sweet photo!
June 7th, 2021  
Danette Thompson ace
They look very happy. They will cherish this photo. I am sure all went well!
June 7th, 2021  
