Previous
Next
Photo 608
At the end of a very long day!!
After the set piece photos, Jasmine had requested, all the girls changed into something comfy. I love this relaxed shot of Jasmine and Scott - the happy couple!!
These are the kind of photos I like to take!!
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
Alternate
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
6th June 2021 9:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
relaxed
,
jasmine-scott
,
the-happy-couple
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful shot
June 7th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Really nice photo, you have done really well Pam.
June 7th, 2021
Julie Duncan
ace
What a sweet photo!
June 7th, 2021
Danette Thompson
ace
They look very happy. They will cherish this photo. I am sure all went well!
June 7th, 2021
