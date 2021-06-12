Previous
Next
The Trooping of the Colour by pamknowler
Photo 609

The Trooping of the Colour

I watched The Trouping of the Colour on TV this morning. How wonderful to watch the marching bands - all marching in perfect unison.
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
166% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
I read that this was also a celebration of the Queen’s birthday. It looks lovely.
June 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise