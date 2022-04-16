Previous
Watching by pamknowler
Photo 614

Watching

Here is scruffy George who was watching the blue tit in the garden and then watching me with the camera. I tried to tidy up his face yesterday but he was not having it!! He sits so still for Rhona - she has the magic touch.
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

Pam Knowler

Bless! He's happy and scruffy :)
April 16th, 2022  
