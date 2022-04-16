Sign up
Photo 614
Watching
Here is scruffy George who was watching the blue tit in the garden and then watching me with the camera. I tried to tidy up his face yesterday but he was not having it!! He sits so still for Rhona - she has the magic touch.
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Album
Alternate
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
16th April 2022 8:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
watching
,
george
,
westie
Casablanca
ace
Bless! He's happy and scruffy :)
April 16th, 2022
