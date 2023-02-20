Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 623
Alternate - Creeping up on me!!
I was concentrating on the swans and trying to get my camera to work when I suddenly sensed movement beside me. Yes the huge swans were creeping up on me. I beat a hasty retreat!! They are huge when out of the water!!
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5568
photos
203
followers
133
following
170% complete
View this month »
616
617
618
619
620
621
622
623
Latest from all albums
1599
774
775
776
777
623
1600
778
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
Alternate
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
19th February 2023 10:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scared
,
swans
,
huge
,
creeping-up-on-me
Kathy A
ace
Those feet are super big
February 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nice detail showing on the feet
February 20th, 2023
Linda Godwin
They do seem so much bigger out of the water especially close to you
February 20th, 2023
Julie Duncan
ace
Ha ha - yes, they can be a bit intimidating, especially in a gang! :)
February 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close