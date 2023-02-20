Previous
Alternate - Creeping up on me!! by pamknowler
Photo 623

Alternate - Creeping up on me!!

I was concentrating on the swans and trying to get my camera to work when I suddenly sensed movement beside me. Yes the huge swans were creeping up on me. I beat a hasty retreat!! They are huge when out of the water!!
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

Pam Knowler

pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Kathy A ace
Those feet are super big
February 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nice detail showing on the feet
February 20th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
They do seem so much bigger out of the water especially close to you
February 20th, 2023  
Julie Duncan ace
Ha ha - yes, they can be a bit intimidating, especially in a gang! :)
February 20th, 2023  
