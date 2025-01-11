Sign up
Previous
Photo 637
George Peeping
Sorry another George image - I just cannot resist him!! Sitting in his favourite spot in the garden keeping an eye over the fence just in case a cat appears. It was minus 6 degrees but the cold didn't worry him - he has a thick fur coat.
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
0
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5937
photos
166
followers
112
following
174% complete
630
631
632
633
634
635
636
637
1657
7
8
9
10
637
1658
11
2
Alternate
Tags
garden
,
frost
,
george
,
looking-over-fence
,
minus-6
