Photo 639
Alternate - Creeping Thistle
The third thistle I found this morning at the country park. What a great name! Once again a very prickly thistle.
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6140
photos
162
followers
111
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Alternate
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
29th July 2025 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
prickly
,
creeping-thistle
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 29th, 2025
