Alternate - Creeping Thistle by pamknowler
Alternate - Creeping Thistle

The third thistle I found this morning at the country park. What a great name! Once again a very prickly thistle.
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
@pamknowler
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 29th, 2025  
