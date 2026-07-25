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Previous
Photo 641
Alternate - Droplets
Another droplet image - one of so many I got. See my other image in Extras for how I did it = with lots of help!!
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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Photo Details
Views
5
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1
Fav's
1
Album
Alternate
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
23rd January 2019 9:08am
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water-droplets
,
splash-art
Babs
ace
I love this one, so elegant and the colour is perfect fav
July 25th, 2026
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