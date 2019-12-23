Sign up
Photo 1353
I see the sun
This morning the sun was disappearing fast as we walked on the beach. Just managed finish our walk before the rain returned!
Uploaded for my extras album
23rd December 2019
23rd Dec 19
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4312
photos
274
followers
154
following
Views
0
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
23rd December 2019 1:09pm
Tags
sun
,
cloud
,
beach
,
rain
