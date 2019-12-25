Previous
Mary Jane and her Wolves by pamknowler
Photo 1355

Mary Jane and her Wolves

When we asked what Mary Jane would like for Christmas the answer was a wolf!! She is fanatical about wolves and here she is with 3 of her new wolf pack.

Uploaded for my extras album
25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

Pam Knowler

Casablanca ace
What a fabulous pack!
December 25th, 2019  
