Christmas morning on the beach

What a difference a day makes!! Yesterday the beach was crowded with people walking their children and their dogs. Some large groups playing rounders. Such a lovely scene on Christmas morning!! Here is my sister Barbara in the blue coat walking the boys. They are both on the lead as she is too nervous to let them off. I was still drying my hair and the dogs just couldn't wait to get on the beach. I watched them from the garden.



The beach is almost empty now as I load this image - one mad person with his dog braving the elements!! My nephew is driving down to join us today for a couple of days and Sophie is coming with him. Their mad dog Harvey - The Destroyer is coming too and we have had to take all of the boys toys and hide them as he will decapitate them in about 5 minutes!!



