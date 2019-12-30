Sign up
A Yorky sandwich
As we walked on the beach yesterday morning this tiny Yorkshire Terrier came to say hello to the boys. Huge coat! Such a little cutie!
Uploaded for my extras album
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
29th December 2019 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
george
,
devon
,
westies
,
yorky
,
instow
,
finlay
,
yorkshire-terrier
Babs
ace
Haha great title
December 30th, 2019
