Daffodils by pamknowler
Photo 1366

Daffodils

I bought a bunch of daffodils yesterday all tight buds. By this morning they had nearly all opened up. What a cheerful sight!! I love the yellow of daffs!!

Uploaded for my extras album
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Lou Ann ace
They are the first flowers to bloom here in the spring, always a happy sight. This is a lovely capture.
January 12th, 2020  
