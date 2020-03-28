Me and Murphy

There are so few pics of me that I have gone back to April 2018 for this shot. This is me and Murphy and it makes me laugh as this is the closest I have ever been to a horse as I am frightened of them. I had a days photography with my friend Simon who insisted we go down to the stable and get out his horse Murphy for a trot round the paddock. I did a series of shots of him galloping and I was thrilled with them. Simon then said I should record this very rare moment. I think I look the perfect horsey woman with the whip over my shoulder!! LOL!! I was amazed at how soft his face was and his nose was like velvet. A magical day. They say the camera never lies!!



So this is me - I probably look more haggard now after all the stress but there is no evidence to show you!!