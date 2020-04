Bee flying by

One of many shots I took and this was the best but definitely not good enough!! I will keep trying to get a good closeup of a bee flying.



Well it's a challenge for me while I am social distancing down here in Devon. Trying to find things to do - so different from being in your own home where there are always jobs for you to do. All those jobs will be waiting for us when we finally get home maybe mid June but who knows?