George chasing a pheasant

This made me laugh today. We were standing talking to David the owner of our house when George took off up the lane dragging Barbara after him. There was Mr pheasant walking up the lane and George thought he could catch him!! No chance!!



We started the morning with Finlay going mad looking out of the french doors barking his head off!! He could see the two female pheasants in our garden!! What a cheek! LOL!!