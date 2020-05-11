Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1408
Waiting to burst open
All around the garden in the hedgerows are huge poppy plants with the biggest buds I have ever seen. I am hoping they will open before we leave - not sure when the poppy season is. This will be a fabulous display when they do show their faces!!
11th May 2020
11th May 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4517
photos
266
followers
151
following
385% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
10th May 2020 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
devon
,
hedgerows
,
clovelly
,
hugglepit-cottage
,
poppis
,
huge-buds
,
waiting-to-open
Kathy A
ace
Nice photo, fabulous detail. Apparently there is rapid growth between April and June, the first flowers appear in June but the peak season is July and August
May 11th, 2020
Sally Ings
ace
Great details. It would be a treat to see all the poppies open
May 11th, 2020
