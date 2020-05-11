Previous
Waiting to burst open by pamknowler
Photo 1408

Waiting to burst open

All around the garden in the hedgerows are huge poppy plants with the biggest buds I have ever seen. I am hoping they will open before we leave - not sure when the poppy season is. This will be a fabulous display when they do show their faces!!
11th May 2020 11th May 20

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
Kathy A ace
Nice photo, fabulous detail. Apparently there is rapid growth between April and June, the first flowers appear in June but the peak season is July and August
May 11th, 2020  
Sally Ings ace
Great details. It would be a treat to see all the poppies open
May 11th, 2020  
