Queen Ann's Lace by pamknowler
Photo 1412

Queen Ann's Lace

I have always loved this hedgerow plant as it is so pretty but I thought it was called Cow Parsley. I now find out it is one and the same plant. I even had wallpaper with it on in my flat when I first left home and it looked gorgeous!!

The hedgerows down here are looking fabulous at the moment with the last of the bluebells, campion, buttercups and cow parsley. The hardy fuchsia are starting to open along the road and later in the year there will be honeysuckle growing wild. The funny thing is that with the coronavirus the farmers haven't been out cutting back the hedges as they would normally so they have been allowed to flower beautifully!!

The lanes are getting narrower and my car sensors keeps going off as the hedges close in!! The problem comes when you come face to face with another car, lorry or tractor!! A lot of reversing happens!!
18th May 2020 18th May 20

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
Kathy A ace
It’s such a pretty plant and the hedgerows sound beautiful.
May 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
