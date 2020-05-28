Previous
Crescent Moon by pamknowler
Crescent Moon

The sky was clear last night so I took a shot of the moon. (Not as clear as I would like - I will check if I have another clearer shot). Suddenly I saw something moving across the sky - a bright light - it was the ISS!! Wow my first sighting of the Space Station. I said to Barb how amazing to think there are men inside! I was so sad to hear that the new rocket launching had to be postponed yesterday. How disappointing for those brave men sitting waiting for three hours for lift off!!

As we stood looking up there were horseshoe bats flying overhead!! Having seen how tiny and cute they are it was lovely to see them in flight!!
28th May 2020

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
Kathy A ace
Fabulous moon shot!
May 28th, 2020  
