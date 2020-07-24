Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1439
Goodbye tree
I had a lovely day watching three young chaps sorting out my garden - I was able to give them directions and make them numerous cups of tea!! LOL!! All the cuttings went to the front of the house to the huge grinder and it was all taken away.
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4630
photos
262
followers
150
following
394% complete
View this month »
1432
1433
1434
1435
1436
1437
1438
1439
Latest from all albums
1438
174
175
176
177
1439
178
179
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
24th July 2020 8:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
all-day
,
tree-surgeon
,
sorting-the-garden
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close