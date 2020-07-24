Previous
Goodbye tree by pamknowler
Goodbye tree

I had a lovely day watching three young chaps sorting out my garden - I was able to give them directions and make them numerous cups of tea!! LOL!! All the cuttings went to the front of the house to the huge grinder and it was all taken away.
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Pam Knowler

