Photo 1440
Decking and patio
Just a diary note as I wanted to record how neat and tidy the patio is after all our work. You can see the new bunting I put up yesterday. New garden lights due today.
No need to comment - it's another garden shot!! LOL!!
29th July 2020
29th Jul 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Joan Robillard
ace
So important to have a lovely place at home right now.
July 29th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Nothing wrong with another garden shot especially when it’s as lovely as yours
July 29th, 2020
