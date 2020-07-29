Previous
Decking and patio by pamknowler
Photo 1440

Decking and patio

Just a diary note as I wanted to record how neat and tidy the patio is after all our work. You can see the new bunting I put up yesterday. New garden lights due today.

No need to comment - it's another garden shot!! LOL!!
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

Pam Knowler

Joan Robillard
So important to have a lovely place at home right now.
July 29th, 2020  
Kathy A
Nothing wrong with another garden shot especially when it’s as lovely as yours
July 29th, 2020  
