First Cardinal by pamknowler
Photo 1449

First Cardinal

I had seen so many wonderful photos of cardinals on 365 but as we don't have them in the UK I had never actually seen one. As we walked around the zoo this little beauty landed on a seat in front of us. I love him!!

Chicago zoo 2017
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Pam Knowler

Photo Details

