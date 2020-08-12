Sign up
Photo 1449
First Cardinal
I had seen so many wonderful photos of cardinals on 365 but as we don't have them in the UK I had never actually seen one. As we walked around the zoo this little beauty landed on a seat in front of us. I love him!!
Chicago zoo 2017
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
cardinal
,
first-sighting
,
chicago-zoo
