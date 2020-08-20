At last a diagnosis!!

Yesterday's visit to the opticians was very successful. As soon as she took one look at my eyes as I walked in she said she thought she knew what was wrong. She gave me a thorough health check on my eyes and confirmed her early diagnosis that I had Blepharitis. I had never heard of this but I see from some of yesterday's comments that some of you know about this complaint.



The optician said it was very common and I have to ask myself why four different pharmacists did not suggest this - just sold me different eye drops and ointments none of which helped!! I have had this since March!!



It seems this is like eczema of the eyelid and needs daily eye hygiene. I have to wipe the edge of the eyelid with a cotton bud with hot water or even baby shampoo. Then the heat pad for 5 minutes. This has to be done twice a day for now and I maybe able to reduce it to once. No cure and once you have it you always have it and have to follow the above instructions.



I have done it twice now - last night and this morning and I can feel a soothing already.



Many thanks to you all for your kind words and suggestions. Very much appreciated!!