Previous
Next
Iceberg ahoy by pamknowler
Photo 1454

Iceberg ahoy

On the coast you could see lots of icebergs travelling along Iceberg Alley. Some were huge and when you think how much of the berg you cannot see - frightening indeed for sailors.
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
398% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
What an amazing sight!
August 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise