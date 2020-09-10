Sign up
Photo 1460
My mum 1
I just love this photo of my mum as a child. Looking at those clothes I think this was taken at a photographers studio.
I am enjoying these re-discovered photos - hope you don't mind me sharing them.
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
