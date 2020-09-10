Previous
Next
My mum 1 by pamknowler
Photo 1460

My mum 1

I just love this photo of my mum as a child. Looking at those clothes I think this was taken at a photographers studio.

I am enjoying these re-discovered photos - hope you don't mind me sharing them.
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
400% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise