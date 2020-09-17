Previous
Next
King of the castle by pamknowler
Photo 1464

King of the castle

George insists on going off the main path but always keeping us in sight. He did finally pluck up the courage to come over the top and run down the steep hill. Finlay just sat and watched him!! LOL!!
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
401% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Awww! He’s darling!
September 17th, 2020  
Babs ace
He is a character isn't he. The boys must give you hours of fun.
September 17th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
He is a cutie!
September 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise