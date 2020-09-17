Sign up
King of the castle
George insists on going off the main path but always keeping us in sight. He did finally pluck up the courage to come over the top and run down the steep hill. Finlay just sat and watched him!! LOL!!
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
Lou Ann
ace
Awww! He’s darling!
September 17th, 2020
Babs
ace
He is a character isn't he. The boys must give you hours of fun.
September 17th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
He is a cutie!
September 17th, 2020
