Take off by pamknowler
Photo 1466

Take off

There were mallards sitting all along the waters edge and as we walked towards them with George and Finlay champing at the bit trying to catch them they all took off into the water. No duck for dinner boys!! LOL!!
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Lou Ann ace
Wonderful capture, Pam!
September 25th, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
September 25th, 2020  
