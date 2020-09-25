Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1466
Take off
There were mallards sitting all along the waters edge and as we walked towards them with George and Finlay champing at the bit trying to catch them they all took off into the water. No duck for dinner boys!! LOL!!
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4719
photos
252
followers
148
following
401% complete
View this month »
1459
1460
1461
1462
1463
1464
1465
1466
Latest from all albums
230
1465
596
231
232
233
1466
234
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
25th September 2020 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
take-off
,
embankment
,
mallards
,
river-nene
Lou Ann
ace
Wonderful capture, Pam!
September 25th, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
September 25th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close