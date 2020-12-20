Sign up
Photo 1487
Where's Finlay?
It was so funny watching the boys prancing round the garden looking up at two pigeons getting frisky on the roof of the house. There is one shot of Finlay in this collage - can you find him?
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
1
1
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4831
photos
252
followers
152
following
407% complete
1480
1481
1482
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
1485
316
1486
317
318
319
1487
320
Tags
garden
,
george
,
finlay
,
watching-pigeons-getting-frisky
Hazel
ace
Fabulous but no chance of finding Finlay!
December 20th, 2020
