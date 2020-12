Lovely memory

This photo was sent to me yesterday as it was my friend Elaine's 19th wedding anniversary on the 21st December and we were reminiscing about the wonderful day. Elaine is on the RHS with my wonderful friend Ann Marie on the LHS. Sadly Ann Marie died four years later of a brain tumour. What a bright light went out. So lovely to see this memory of a wonderful day with my two great friends. I wanted it in my project.