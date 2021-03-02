Sign up
Photo 1495
Extras - Gannets on the nest
They look like an old married couple not talking to each other. LOL!! What a privilege for me to be able to get so close to these beauties!!
Bass Rock really is a magical place to visit!!
2nd March 2021
2nd Mar 21
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 40D
Taken
17th June 2010 6:45pm
Tags
gannets
bass-rock
not-talking
on-nest
opposite-directions
married-couple
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous shot, I like their eyes
March 2nd, 2021
Babs
ace
Aw this is so sweet. her sitting on the nest and him staying alert and looking after her. He looks very proud doesn't he.
March 2nd, 2021
