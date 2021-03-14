Extra - Mothers Day Memory

This is a lovely capture of my Mum (back LHS) with her Mum my Nan (back RHS). Thats me with the bucket and my sister Barbara beside me. Lovely to see I was once shorter than my sister!! I shot up to 5'9" at the age of 11 and was the tallest girl in my school when I was in the 1st year. It's funny as girls seem to be much taller these days - must be what they feed them on!! LOL!!



It looks like we are on a day out at the seaside - our Nan always came with us. She always wore a hat. I loved that dress - red seersucker.



Not very good quality I'm afraid - my Dad was not the best photographer - it's a wonder he hasn't chopped our heads off in this shot!!