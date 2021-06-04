Previous
Next
Extras - China cabinet by pamknowler
Photo 1514

Extras - China cabinet

A random shot taken while playing with the camera and trying out different lenses. This is one of the shelves in one of our china cabinets. My sister was an antique dealer and we have a large collection of porcelain figurines. Can you guess which is the only figure on this shelf which is mine? LOL!!

Trying to relax myself before Sunday when I have been asked to take some evening photos after my friend's daughter's wedding. It will be in the garden weather permitting and just casual shots. Fingers crossed for good light!!
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
414% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful figurines.
June 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise