Extras - China cabinet

A random shot taken while playing with the camera and trying out different lenses. This is one of the shelves in one of our china cabinets. My sister was an antique dealer and we have a large collection of porcelain figurines. Can you guess which is the only figure on this shelf which is mine? LOL!!



Trying to relax myself before Sunday when I have been asked to take some evening photos after my friend's daughter's wedding. It will be in the garden weather permitting and just casual shots. Fingers crossed for good light!!