Extras - Father of the bride by pamknowler
Photo 1516

Extras - Father of the bride

Here is Roy and you can see how much he loves his daughter Jasmine.

I said stand behind her and they held hands - perfect!!
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Casablanca ace
Love how protective he looks and how comfortable they are together.
June 7th, 2021  
Babs ace
Aw this is so sweet. What a proud father of the bride.
June 7th, 2021  
John Falconer ace
The holding of hands makes this beautiful.
June 7th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
This is such a sweet photo
June 7th, 2021  
Julie Duncan ace
Aw, that is also so sweet!
June 7th, 2021  
Danette Thompson ace
Love the relaxed feel of the photo.
June 7th, 2021  
