Photo 1516
Extras - Father of the bride
Here is Roy and you can see how much he loves his daughter Jasmine.
I said stand behind her and they held hands - perfect!!
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
6
1
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5027
photos
256
followers
149
following
415% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
6th June 2021 7:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
jasmine
,
roy
,
father-of-the-bride
Casablanca
ace
Love how protective he looks and how comfortable they are together.
June 7th, 2021
Babs
ace
Aw this is so sweet. What a proud father of the bride.
June 7th, 2021
John Falconer
ace
The holding of hands makes this beautiful.
June 7th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
This is such a sweet photo
June 7th, 2021
Julie Duncan
ace
Aw, that is also so sweet!
June 7th, 2021
Danette Thompson
ace
Love the relaxed feel of the photo.
June 7th, 2021
