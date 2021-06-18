Extras - The photo books arrived!

So pleased that the photo books arrived today. My friends are thrilled with them. Just one image I found disappointing as it was an iPhone shot from the Father of the Bride’s phone. It was a bit pixilated as it was enlarged too much for a phone shot. My friends couldn’t see what I was even talking about! How funny! I said put an arrow beside the photo saying it’s not my shot! 🤣🤣🤣



Someone asked what company I used for the book. It was Resnap Photos - an offer of 55% off well worth using. I get offers every now and then on FB and only create a book when there is an offer.