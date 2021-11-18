Sign up
Photo 1536
Extras - Golden carpet
The colours of the fallen leaves is stunning at the moment mostly because we haven't had any rain for a while so they are all very crispy and keeping their colour. These are the gorgeous leaves under the huge Chestnut tree forming a golden carpet.
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
2
2
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5165
photos
241
followers
149
following
1529
1530
1531
1532
1533
1534
1535
1536
1535
259
260
261
262
263
1536
264
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
18th November 2021 10:48am
Tags
dry
,
colourful
,
country-park
,
fallen-leaves
,
golden-leaves
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous - would love to shuffle my feet through these !! (second childhood !! ) fav
November 18th, 2021
Steve Jacob
ace
I love the fallen leaves but they do make it hard to creep up on the wildlife.
November 18th, 2021
