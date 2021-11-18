Extras - Golden carpet

Previous
The colours of the fallen leaves is stunning at the moment mostly because we haven't had any rain for a while so they are all very crispy and keeping their colour. These are the gorgeous leaves under the huge Chestnut tree forming a golden carpet.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous - would love to shuffle my feet through these !! (second childhood !! ) fav
November 18th, 2021  
Steve Jacob ace
I love the fallen leaves but they do make it hard to creep up on the wildlife.
November 18th, 2021  
