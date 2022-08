Extras - Cobweb

I love it when we have rain and you can suddenly see all the cobwebs in the garden. The spiders have been hard at work creating these miracles of nature. I love the raindrops hanging on the web.



Unfortunately I have seen the most enormous spiders this week - one in the garden and one indoors! I have a real phobia with spiders and if they are indoors they have to die!! So sorry but I cannot rest until it has died!! One was in my sisters bedroom and I dreamt of spiders all night!! Yuk!!!!