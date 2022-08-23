Extras- Dahlia

After our walk in the country park we dropped the boys back home and visited the garden centre. I wanted a rose for my friend Amanda’s birthday. I bought a beautiful pink shrub rose which had a gorgeous perfume. She loves roses and has some beauties in her garden. I have never been able to grow roses!



As we walked round I was blown away by the dahlias. I love these flowers. So many different colours and sizes. I have never grown dahlias as my dad and then my sister always said they were full of earwigs! Probably an old wives tail!



Back home to my garden full of hydrangeas! 🤣🤣🤣