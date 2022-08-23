Extras- Dahlia

After our walk in the country park we dropped the boys back home and visited the garden centre. I wanted a rose for my friend Amanda’s birthday. I bought a beautiful pink shrub rose which had a gorgeous perfume. She loves roses and has some beauties in her garden. I have never been able to grow roses!
As we walked round I was blown away by the dahlias. I love these flowers. So many different colours and sizes. I have never grown dahlias as my dad and then my sister always said they were full of earwigs! Probably an old wives tail!