Extras- Dahlia by pamknowler
Photo 1569

Extras- Dahlia

After our walk in the country park we dropped the boys back home and visited the garden centre. I wanted a rose for my friend Amanda’s birthday. I bought a beautiful pink shrub rose which had a gorgeous perfume. She loves roses and has some beauties in her garden. I have never been able to grow roses!

As we walked round I was blown away by the dahlias. I love these flowers. So many different colours and sizes. I have never grown dahlias as my dad and then my sister always said they were full of earwigs! Probably an old wives tail!

Back home to my garden full of hydrangeas! 🤣🤣🤣
23rd August 2022 23rd Aug 22

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Diana ace
A wonderful capture of this beauty, the colours are amazing!
August 23rd, 2022  
