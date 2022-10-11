Sign up
Photo 1571
Extras - George in his happy place
This was the birthday boy yesterday paddling in the stream at Duckpool. He loves it there. Take note no sign of Finlay who does not like getting his feet wet.
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
0
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5432
photos
210
followers
137
following
430% complete
1564
1565
1566
1567
1568
1569
1570
1571
183
184
185
186
1570
187
1571
188
Views
4
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
10th October 2022 12:20pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
stream
,
george
,
paddling
,
duckpool
,
happy-place
