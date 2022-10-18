Previous
Extras - Ruth and her two old aunties by pamknowler
We went down to the Clovelly Pottery yesterday with Ruth and Mia. I had forgotten how steep the hill is down to the pottery - I know how steep the cobbles are down to the harbour and there is no way I could go down there now. I wanted a photo of Barbara, Ruth and Mia but Mia would not oblige!! She took this photo of us instead.

I bought some beautiful pieces of pottery and also some lovely smelly things in the Clovelly Soap Company. I did not go into the Silk shop as I knew I would be buying something I really didn't need!! Then the climb back up to the car park!! I am so unfit!! Oh dear!!
18th October 2022

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
