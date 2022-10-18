Extras - Ruth and her two old aunties

We went down to the Clovelly Pottery yesterday with Ruth and Mia. I had forgotten how steep the hill is down to the pottery - I know how steep the cobbles are down to the harbour and there is no way I could go down there now. I wanted a photo of Barbara, Ruth and Mia but Mia would not oblige!! She took this photo of us instead.



I bought some beautiful pieces of pottery and also some lovely smelly things in the Clovelly Soap Company. I did not go into the Silk shop as I knew I would be buying something I really didn't need!! Then the climb back up to the car park!! I am so unfit!! Oh dear!!