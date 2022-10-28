Sign up
Photo 1578
Extras - Colours of Autumn 2
So many different colours to see yesterday. The fallen leaves gave a beautiful display!!
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5455
photos
210
followers
137
following
1571
1572
1573
1574
1575
1576
1577
1578
196
197
198
199
200
201
1578
202
Tags
country-park
,
fallen-leaves
,
colours-of-autumn
Diana
ace
So many beautiful leaves you found.
October 28th, 2022
