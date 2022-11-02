Extras - Let me out!!

Yesterday I took Finlay over to Rhona's for her advice and as she tried to give him a haircut she could tell he was in great pain. He did try to bite her but she was so good with him. She recommended I get back to the vet which I did as soon as I got home. His blood tests had come back all clear which was good. I explained that I had taken him to the Westie breeder and that she said to tell the vet that when she lifted his tail he went rigid with pain. Anyway he is now on stronger meds and as I insisted the vet has referred him to an orthopaedic specialist - appointment 9th November. Even after one dose of the new meds Finlay was much brighter and definitely feeling much better. Poor old boy - I just hope we can get this sorted as soon as possible.



Rhona has two puppies 5 weeks old - two females and she will be keeping one to hopefully breed when she is old enough. Finlay's sister Cassie has so far failed to get pregnant and they are trying once more with her.



The puppies were a delight and were fighting each other and trying to get out of the cage they were in. So sweet! No names as yet.Thankfully both spoken for!! Not that I want another dog!!