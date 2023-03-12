Sign up
Photo 1605
Extras - Still dirty!!
Oh yes I am still very dirty and mum has now promised a bath today!! Noooooo! Save me!!
Taken with iPhone turned upside down which has given me a great angle.
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
bath
,
dirty
,
black-and-white
,
george
,
iphone-upside-down
Casablanca
ace
Tee hee....he's running away as I type, I have no doubt!
March 12th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Who would have thought to turn the phone upside down? How could you not love that face
March 12th, 2023
