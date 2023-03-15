Previous
Extras - George helping with the ironing
Photo 1606

Extras - George helping with the ironing

George likes to lay on the bed behind me when I am ironing and always puts his head on the warm piece I have just ironed. He just wants to be with me to keep me company. Shame he cannot iron!!

Holding iPhone upside down I can get a better angle. Just look at his dirty feet!! He was clean very briefly after his bath but the garden is very muddy!!
15th March 2023

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
