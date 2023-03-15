Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1606
Extras - George helping with the ironing
George likes to lay on the bed behind me when I am ironing and always puts his head on the warm piece I have just ironed. He just wants to be with me to keep me company. Shame he cannot iron!!
Holding iPhone upside down I can get a better angle. Just look at his dirty feet!! He was clean very briefly after his bath but the garden is very muddy!!
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5598
photos
203
followers
132
following
440% complete
View this month »
1599
1600
1601
1602
1603
1604
1605
1606
Latest from all albums
1604
797
1605
798
799
800
1606
801
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
15th March 2023 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bed
,
warm
,
george
,
dirty-feet
,
helping-with-ironing
,
keeps-me-company
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close