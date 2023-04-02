Previous
Extras - Tree bark by pamknowler
Photo 1612

Extras - Tree bark

A closeup of the bark of the tree. Lots of lichen and so many beautiful patterns and textures.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Dawn ace
Fabulous details Pam fav
April 2nd, 2023  
Babs ace
How beautiful. Lichen and tree bark are two of my favourite photo subjects and this has both. A huge fav for me
April 2nd, 2023  
