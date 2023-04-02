Sign up
Photo 1612
Extras - Tree bark
A closeup of the bark of the tree. Lots of lichen and so many beautiful patterns and textures.
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
2
2
Tags
tree
,
bark
,
patterns
,
textures
,
lichen
Dawn
ace
Fabulous details Pam fav
April 2nd, 2023
Babs
ace
How beautiful. Lichen and tree bark are two of my favourite photo subjects and this has both. A huge fav for me
April 2nd, 2023
