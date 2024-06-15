Previous
King Charles 111 by pamknowler
Photo 1646

King Charles 111

King Charles taking the salute as the Colours passed by. Wonderful to see all the fabulous soldiers marching!
We really do know how to do wonderful events like this!
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
