Photo 1646
King Charles 111
King Charles taking the salute as the Colours passed by. Wonderful to see all the fabulous soldiers marching!
We really do know how to do wonderful events like this!
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5861
photos
176
followers
119
following
450% complete
Tags
extras
,
king-charles
,
trooping-of-the-colour
