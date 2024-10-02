Previous
Extras - Watching by pamknowler
Photo 1649

Extras - Watching

Here are three of Rhona’s girls watching George have his haircut. It just made me laugh. George was so friendly to the girls this time. Normally he hides under the table! He was in with the girls this time.
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
451% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Hazel ace
Beautiful!
October 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise