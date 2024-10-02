Sign up
Previous
Photo 1649
Extras - Watching
Here are three of Rhona’s girls watching George have his haircut. It just made me laugh. George was so friendly to the girls this time. Normally he hides under the table! He was in with the girls this time.
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Tags
girls
,
haircut
,
watching
,
george
,
westies
,
rhona
Hazel
ace
Beautiful!
October 2nd, 2024
