Previous
Extras - Birthday boy 2 by pamknowler
Photo 1650

Extras - Birthday boy 2

This is George on his 7th birthday. He is trying to hide from me as he knows he is in trouble! Digging in the garden again with his feet and face! Such a naughty boy! A birthday bath is on the cards! 🤪🤪🤪
Happy birthday darling boy ❤️
11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
452% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Happy birthday, mischievous George! 🥳🐾
October 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise