Previous
Photo 1650
Extras - Birthday boy 2
This is George on his 7th birthday. He is trying to hide from me as he knows he is in trouble! Digging in the garden again with his feet and face! Such a naughty boy! A birthday bath is on the cards! 🤪🤪🤪
Happy birthday darling boy ❤️
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
11th October 2024 9:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birthday
,
dirty
,
garden
,
george
,
muddy
,
digging
Casablanca
ace
Happy birthday, mischievous George! 🥳🐾
October 11th, 2024
